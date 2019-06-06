Mick Malthouse Says He Doesn’t View Nathan Buckley As An Enemy

Former Collingwood coach and new Hall of Fame inductee Mick Malthouse told Tom Browne that he doesn’t view Nathan Buckley as an enemy.

“He thinks that enemies infers opposite teams or opposite sides, and quite the opposite,” Browne said on the Hot Breakfast after speaking to Mick.

“He thinks that’s not even appropriate, an entirely inappropriate description of their relationship.”

Malthouse also told Tom Browne that his wife Nanette is upset by the renewed media coverage of the feud.

“Mick’s view is that life is way too short to be having these types of scraps, he’s in the sunset phase of where he’s at,” Browne said.

“He’s terribly disappointed with the whole situation… he thought the Hall of Fame induction night was all about families, in particular Nanette.

“[Malthouse] wanted yesterday to be about Nanette, and feels that it’s been overshadowed and Nanette’s terribly disappointed as well at the timing of this.”

