Mick Martyn Tells The Hilarious Story Of The Day Plugga Nearly Choked Him Out

Mick Martyn was one of the toughest customers of all time, but even he admits he was afraid at times when coming up against the great Tony Lockett.

The former North & Carlton fullback joined The Friday Huddle and told the story of the day when he nearly pushed Plugga's buttons a bit too much.

"The whole game we were just going hard at it," the two time premiership player said.

"I didn't let him know that I was shitting myself."

"I made the fatal mistake... I turned around and said 'who are you?'."

"He grabbed me from behind and pulled me down, and when you're in the sleeper hold you get out of it."

"I'm starting to pass out (and) see stars."

Martyn went onto speak about the mutual respect which the pair formed after battling each other for years as well as the day he kept Duck to one goal in an intra-club match.

