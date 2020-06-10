Mick Molloy Gets Stuck Into Eddie McGuire Ahead Of The Richmond v Collingwood Game

Our great mate Mick Molloy called into the Hot Breakfast this morning and didn’t miss a chance to give it to Eddie McGuire ahead of tomorrow night’s Richmond v Collingwood game that’s restarting the season.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’d love you to sit in your normal position, and I’d sit in the seat just behind you,” Mick said.

“Imagine that in a 100,000 seat stadium, one seat away, how much fun would that be?”

Ed related a story about his sons getting some of their own back on Mick after the 2018 prelim.

“One of the happiest moments of my football-going experience was obviously when we beat the Tigers in the preliminary final,”

“Mainly because Mick had just geed up my two boys Xander and Joe, and did they return fire!”

“They came and found me at half time,” Mick said.

“Through the glass, knocking on the glass.”

“I’ve never been so proud of my boys in my whole life,” Ed said.

