"Mickey Mouse Rules" | Paul Kent Slams The NRL For Wanting To Switch To One-Referee Mid Season

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for "Mickey Mouse Rules" | Paul Kent Slams The NRL For Wanting To Switch To One-Referee Mid Season

Triple M's Paul Kent has slammed the NRL for wanting to change rules mid-season and switch to a one-referee system. 

According to a report in The Saturday Telegraph, the switch is part of cost cutting measures from the NRL. 

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin, Kenty believes the NRL must now seriously consider scrapping points from the first two rounds.

LISTEN HERE:

Kenty's rant fired up callers, who were divided on whether the change should be made mid-season; hear the full chat below.

 

6 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs