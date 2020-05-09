"Mickey Mouse Rules" | Paul Kent Slams The NRL For Wanting To Switch To One-Referee Mid Season

Triple M's Paul Kent has slammed the NRL for wanting to change rules mid-season and switch to a one-referee system.

According to a report in The Saturday Telegraph, the switch is part of cost cutting measures from the NRL.

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin, Kenty believes the NRL must now seriously consider scrapping points from the first two rounds.

LISTEN HERE:

Kenty's rant fired up callers, who were divided on whether the change should be made mid-season; hear the full chat below.