Mickey Roberts Says Jason Dunstall Chucked His Prawns At Quarters "Like A Dart Thrower"

Triple M Footy boundary rider Mickey Roberts is one of the few who were actually in the box during the now infamous fried rice incident, and he shed some light on what happened to the Chief’s prawns from the nasi goreng that ended up all over Stephen Quartermain.

“Chief saved the prawns out of the nasi goreng, so he had five prawns tucked away to the side,” Robbo said on The Hot Breakfast.

“So when Quarters said ‘get out of the box’, he said like a dart thrower, five of them, ‘I’m, not, leaving, the, box’, just pinged these prawns at his nose and forehead!”

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne went to doorstop the Chief at his tennis game yesterday.

