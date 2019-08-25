MID NORTH COAST: Escaped Prisoner On The Run

A search is underway after a prisoner escaped from custody on the Mid North Coast.

Just before 8am on Sunday, police responded following reports a prisoner, who was being treated under guard by officers from Corrective Services NSW, absconded from Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were told one of the guards discharged a ‘warning shot’ from his firearm during the escape.

A large-scale search involving local police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, the Dog Unit and PolAir, is now underway for 28 year old, Matthew Furner.

He was last seen running west from the Oxley Highway near Lake Road. Members of the community are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Matthew Furner is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, with a slim build and a shaved head with a rats tail. He was last seen wearing prison greens (t-shirt and tracksuit pants).

Police are urging the community not to approach him if sighted, instead they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.