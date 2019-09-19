MID NORTH COAST: Major Drug Supply Network Dismantled

A major Mid North Coast drug supply network has been dismantled following a nine month investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs.

In January this year, detectives from Mid North Coast Police District attached to Strike Force Intrepid established Strike Force Beith to investigate the supply of heroin and ice in Kempsey.

Following extensive inquiries, police from Mid North Coast PD with the assistance of Operational Support Group officers and Police Dog Unit executed seven search warrants at properties in South Kempsey, West Kempsey and Kempsey on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

During the search warrants, police located and seized drugs, weapons, cash and mobile phones.

In total, seven people aged between 26 and 63 have been arrested and charged.

A 63 year old woman was arrested at a home on Robert Eggins Street at South Kempsey. She was charged with organises/conducts drug premises, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited drug, two counts of deal with proceeds of crime and five counts of supply prohibited drug. She was refused bail at Kempsey Local Court yesterday to face the same court on Tuesday 24 September 2019.

A 62 year old man was arrested at a home on West Street at South Kempsey. He was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, organises/conducts/assists in drug premises, six counts of supply prohibited drug. He was refused bail at Kempsey Local Court yesterday to face the same court on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

A 26 year old man was arrested at a home on Francis Smith Place, South Kempsey. He was charged with organises/conducts/assists drug premises, supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited weapon and seven counts of supply prohibited drug. He was refused bail at Kempsey Local Court yesterday to face the same court on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

A 47 year old woman was arrested during a vehicle stop on Smith Street in Kempsey. A subsequent search warrant was carried out at a motel on Macleay Valley Way, Kempsey. She was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited drug, two counts of deal with proceeds of crime and six counts of supply prohibited drug.She was refused bail at Kempsey Local Court yesterday to face the same court on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

A 44 year old man was arrested at a home on Cochrane Street, West Kempsey. He was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, organises/conducts/assists drug premises and three counts of supply prohibited drug. He was refused bail to face Kempsey Local Court today to face the same court on Wednesday 20 November 2019.

A 32 year old man was arrested at a home on Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey. He was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, organises/conducts/assists drug premises, two counts of possess prohibited drug and three counts of supply prohibited drug. He was refused bail, due to face Kempsey Local Court on Thursday 19 September 2019.

A 26 year old woman was arrested at a home on Middleton Street, South Kempsey. She was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, organises/conducts/assists drug premises expose child, two counts of possess prohibited weapon without permit, two counts of possess prohibited drug and three counts of supply prohibited drug. She was refused bail, also due to face Kempsey Local Court on Thursday 19 September 2019.

Mid North Coast Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Fehon has commended the dedication of detectives to uncover this alleged network.

“This is a tremendous success for the Kempsey community, helping take the scourge of illicit drugs off the streets”.

Detectives from Strike Force Intrepid are continuing to investigate under Strike Force Beith.