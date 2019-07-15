MID NORTH COAST: Human Bones Confirmed as Missing French National

UPDATE: 1:25PM

Police believe human bones discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month are that of a missing French National.

On Saturday 15 June 2019, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were advised that a bone had been located in the water at Flynn’s Beach by spear fishermen.

The bone was retrieved and handed in at Port Macquarie Police Station.

Further bones were located in water at Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head two days later.

A search operation was conducted at Flynn’s Beach and Flat Rock, Port Macquarie with the assistance of police divers and no further items were located.

Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation while awaiting the results of forensic examinations.

Forensic testing has confirmed the bones are human and belong to the one person.

The remains are believed to be that of 20 year old Erwan Ferrieux, who has been missing since February 2019; however, they will require further examination to confirm.

Inquiries are continuing following the discovery of a small bone in the same area on Sunday. It will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

