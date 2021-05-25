Mid SE Interleague 2021

INITIAL INTERLEAGUE TRAINING SQUAD Mid South East Football League Senior Coach, Ben McGregor has announced his initial training squad to take on the Western Border Football League at Millicent on Saturday 12th June 2021 as part of the South East Zone Carnival.

The initial squad is:

GLENCOE: Dylan Childs, Tom Edwards, Alex Hentschke, Dylan Pfitzner and Patrick Mitchell

HATHERLEIGH: Jordan Galpin, Michael Telford, Jack Skeer, Jake Dowdy, Joe Ferguson-Lane, Will Chay and Zach Jones

KALANGADOO: Jason Bannister, Ben Gregory, Mitch Lowe, Tye McManus, Andrew Stone, Michael Krieger and Lachy Jones.

KONGORONG: Cam Sandercock, Matt Weistra, Scott Fleming, and Matt Cordy. MT BURR: Josh Wallis, Sam Wallis, Tyler Stanley, Josh Fiebig and Taylor Allen

NANGWARRY: George McWaters, Jake McKeon and Joel Virtanen

PORT MACDONNELL: Darron McElroy, Mark Smith, Tim Sullivan, Kev Thomson and Ned Wilke ROBE: Zac Deane, Tom Wachtel, Tom Williams and George Dutton

TANTANOOLA: Jack Dawe, Chris Oliver, Jak Ryan and Roy Osborne

McGregor has been extremely pleased with the response received from both senior coaches and players keen to put up their hands to represent the MSEFL.

Each week he will be in contact with his selectors and club coaches, discussing teams and better players in the lead up to ensure the MSEFL are putting in form players with the desire and commitment on the park.

Interleague training will commence on Wednesday 2nd June with a further two training sessions scheduled for Tuesday June 8th and Thursday June 10th where the final team will be announced.