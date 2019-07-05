Mid-Season Recruit Kyle Dunkley To Debut For Melbourne

Melbourne rookie Kyle Dunkley will make his debut for the Demons this weekend against Carlton at the MCG.

Dunkley was picked up with Pick 3 in the mid-season draft after an eye-catching start to 2019 in the VFL.

The brother of premiership Bulldogs midfielder, Josh Dunkley, says that he is honoured to be handed an opportunity at the top level.

“I’m over the moon to finally get that opportunity,” Dunkley told the Melbourne FC Media team.

“It’s something I’ve obviously been chasing for a long time, so to finally get there is awesome.

“It was a pretty good night – I called mum and dad and they were pretty excited.

“They were rapt – they were both nearly in tears to be honest."

Dunkley was told the news by his brother that was secretly recorded.