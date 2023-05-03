Midcoast Council Calls For Planting Trees For Wild Koala Day

Despite celebrating International Wild Koala Day today, Koala roadkill rates have become an ongoing tragedy, with Port Macquarie roads having 26 deaths in one month.

The New South Wales Government adopted a new Koala Strategy, aiming to double the koala population by 2050.

There is an investment of more than $190 million into the project, with $107.1 million to fund the protection, restoration and improved management of 47,000 hectares of koala habitat.

MidCoast Council has also entered into a four-year regional partnership with the NSW Government and is working to provide more habitat for koalas.

Council’s Manager of Natural Systems, Gerard Tuckerman, said, “Koalas need safe places in the environment to live, breed and move”.

“Koalas use a small variety of eucalypt types for most of their diet. Conserving koalas requires protecting and improving existing habitat and increasing habitat through new tree plantings,” Mr Tuckerman said.

MidCoast Council also encourages residents to collect free seedlings and plant a koala food tree on their properties.

“By planting more of the right kind of trees on the MidCoast, we can all play a part in ensuring the future of our koalas,” he added.

“There are 440 trees available across five locations. Trees will be available until stocks last.”

