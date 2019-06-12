Midland Announces "Let it Roll Tour"

As anticipation builds around their forthcoming album, country trio Midland has announced their fall tour that kicks off in New York City September 17, heading down under to Australia.

Tickets are on sale NOW via MidlandOfficial.com. The LET IT ROLL TOUR mirrors their new music’s namesake, which is set for release August 23 on Big Machine Records, and available for pre-order now – here.



Midland delivered the first single from LET IT ROLL, “Mr. Lonely,” alongside a rowdy music video starring acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid as the notorious bachelor.

The track follows their debut collection, which The Washington Post named “the year’s best country album.” Spending the last two years on their ELECTRIC RODEO TOUR in addition to being on the road with acts such as George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Little Big Town, Midland effortlessly brings their studio sound to stages across the globe. The Grammy-nominated and ACM Award-winning trio has earned a reputation as a wildly satisfying live act, playing their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 “Drinkin’ Problem” and fan favorites such as “Electric Rodeo” and “Gator Boys.”

LET IT ROLL2019 TOUR DATES:

September 17 | New York, NY

September 20| Oklahoma City, OK

September 25 | Honolulu, HI

September 28 | Sydney, AU*

September 29 | Brisbane, AU*

October 4 | Pokolbin, AU**

October 6 | Melbourne, AU**

October 11 | Midland, TX

October 12 | El Paso, TX

October 17 | Phoenix, AZ

October 19 | Tucson, AZ

October 24 | Clear Lake, IA

October 25 | Sioux City, IA

November 1 | Salt Lake City, UT

November 2 | Reno, NV

November 7 | Madison, WI

November 8 | Indianapolis, IN

November 9 | Fort Wayne, IN



* C2C Festival Australia Dates

** Support for Tim McGraw