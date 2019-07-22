Midland’s Front Man Mark Wystrach and Fiance are Expecting

Midland singer Mark Wystrach and his fiancee Ty Haney are expecting a baby girl together this year, and the reveal picture posted by Ty may just give you whiplash!

Both took to their separate social media platforms to share the news and Ty totally outdid Mark with her post below:

Mark's post was a little more subtle:

The couples little girl will make four kids for the Midland boys, Jess Carson and his wife have three kids of their own.

The pair became engaged in May after dating for a little over one year. They met when she Ty messaged Mark on social media. She is the CEO of Outdoor Voices, an athleisure brand that she created in 2014.

After a critically acclaimed On the Rocks album Midland are set to release the Let It Roll project in August and will embark on their first trip down under in September for C2C Australia Festival.

