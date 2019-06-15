Midland Slides Into Classic Country with New Song from Upcoming Album “Let It Roll”

Midland embraces pedal steel classic Country tones and three-part harmony with the release of “Put The Hurt On Me,” the country trio of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson wrote alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Due August 23 on Big Machine Records, LET IT ROLL is available now for pre-order: here.

The new release follows the first single “Mr. Lonely,” which was released alongside a rowdy music video starring acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid as the notorious bachelor, “Put The Hurt On Me” offers a more vulnerable side to the raucous trio.



The Washington Post named Midland’s debut album “the year’s best country album” and fans agreed, propelling ON THE ROCKS to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The New York Times cited their “dangerously honed sense of aesthetics and deadpan sense of humor” that also helped garner Grammy nods for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group and Best Country Song, plus a 2018 ACM Awards win as New Duo/Group.



Midland has spent the last two years on the road with George Strait, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town, as well as headlining their own shows around the globe and the slick country trio will be in Australia in October as part of C2C Festival Australia and side shows with Tim McGraw. All the deets HERE.