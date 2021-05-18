Midnight Oil And Paul Kelly To Headline The Rescheduled Bluesfest 2021
Image: Bluesfest, supplied
Today Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM has officially announced the return of BluesFest 2021, after having to cancel the Easter event, for a second year in a row.
The legendary Australian music festival will return this October with almost all of the artists due to play at Easter to return with the addition of Midnight Oil, who are joining the all-Aussie line up to headline opening night Friday 1st October.
Paul Kelly will then co-headline Saturday 2nd October, alongside Tash Sultana. And rounding off a sensational weekend's music, Jimmy Barnes will bring down the curtain on the festival on Sunday.
Season tickets go on sale 9am Thursday 20th May via Moshtix.
3 Day and 1 Day tickets plus camping and VIP on sale soon.
Get excited for Paul Kelly with this fresh performance, live on Molloy from last week:
In the announcement the festival said: "We have shown a determination to overcome everything we had to face to re-schedule, knowing that as an integral part of the Australian music industry, so many were counting on us".
Triple M's Rosie chatted to Peter Noble off the back of the Easter cancellation, catch the full interview:
Bluesfest was recently named finalist in the Pollstar Awards nominations for Music Festival Of The Decade, proving the importance of this music event.
MIDNIGHT OIL
PAUL KELLY
TASH SULTANA
JIMMY BARNES
OCEAN ALLEY
ZIGGY ALBERTS
JOHN BUTLER
XAVIER RUDD
THE CAT EMPIRE
PETE MURRAY
MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW
KATE CEBERANO
KASEY CHAMBERS
THE WAIFS
THE CHURCH
JON STEVENS
IAN MOSS
THE LIVING END
THE ANGELS
ROSS WILSON and THE PEACENIKS
RUSSELL MORRIS
TROY CASSAR-DALEY
BRIGGS
TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK
HIATUS KAIYOTE
KATE MILLER-HEIDKE
WEDDINGS PARTIES ANYTHING
THE BLACK SORROWS
THE BAMBOOS
CHAIN
BACKSLIDERS
ASH GRUNWALD
MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA
VIKA & LINDA
NATHAN CAVALERI
MICK THOMAS' ROVING COMMISSION
KIM CHURCHILL
HENRY WAGONS
JK-47
GARRETT KATO
MAMA KIN SPENDER
DAMI IM
PIERCE BROTHERS
EMILY WURRAMARA
THE BUCKLEYS
RAY BEADLE
PACEY, KING & DOLEY
ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
HUSSY HICKS
ROSHANI
DECLAN KELLY
DANIEL CHAMPAGNE
LITTLE GEORGIA
ROUND MOUNTAIN GIRLS
PALM VALLEY
BYRON BUSKING COMPETITION
