Midnight Oil And Paul Kelly To Headline The Rescheduled Bluesfest 2021

Article heading image for Midnight Oil And Paul Kelly To Headline The Rescheduled Bluesfest 2021

Image: Bluesfest, supplied

Today Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM has officially announced the return of BluesFest 2021, after having to cancel the Easter event, for a second year in a row.

The legendary Australian music festival will return this October with almost all of the artists due to play at Easter to return with the addition of Midnight Oil, who are joining the all-Aussie line up to headline opening night Friday 1st October.

Paul Kelly will then co-headline Saturday 2nd October, alongside Tash Sultana. And rounding off a sensational weekend's music, Jimmy Barnes will bring down the curtain on the festival on Sunday.

Season tickets go on sale 9am Thursday 20th May via Moshtix.
3 Day and 1 Day tickets plus camping and VIP on sale soon.

Get excited for Paul Kelly with this fresh performance, live on Molloy from last week:


In the announcement the festival said: "We have shown a determination to overcome everything we had to face to re-schedule, knowing that as an integral part of the Australian music industry, so many were counting on us".


Triple M's Rosie chatted to Peter Noble off the back of the Easter cancellation, catch the full interview:

Bluesfest was recently named finalist in the Pollstar Awards nominations for Music Festival Of The Decade, proving the importance of this music event.

 

Full, magnificent ALL-AUSSIE Bluesfest 2021 October Edition line-up:
MIDNIGHT OIL    
PAUL KELLY    
TASH SULTANA    
JIMMY BARNES   
OCEAN ALLEY    
ZIGGY ALBERTS
JOHN BUTLER    
XAVIER RUDD    
THE CAT EMPIRE 
PETE MURRAY    
MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW
KATE CEBERANO    
KASEY CHAMBERS    
THE WAIFS
THE CHURCH    
JON STEVENS  
IAN MOSS    
THE LIVING END    
THE ANGELS
ROSS WILSON and THE PEACENIKS    
RUSSELL MORRIS
TROY CASSAR-DALEY    
BRIGGS
TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK
HIATUS KAIYOTE    
KATE MILLER-HEIDKE
WEDDINGS PARTIES ANYTHING
THE BLACK SORROWS    
THE BAMBOOS
CHAIN    
BACKSLIDERS    
ASH GRUNWALD
MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA
VIKA & LINDA
JEFF LANG    
NATHAN CAVALERI
MICK THOMAS' ROVING COMMISSION
KIM CHURCHILL    
HENRY WAGONS    
JK-47
GARRETT KATO    
MAMA KIN SPENDER    
DAMI IM
PIERCE BROTHERS    
EMILY WURRAMARA    
THE BUCKLEYS
FIONA BOYES & THE FORTUNE TELLERS
RAY BEADLE    
PACEY, KING & DOLEY
ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
HUSSY HICKS    
ROSHANI    
DECLAN KELLY
DANIEL CHAMPAGNE    
LITTLE GEORGIA
LAMBROS.    
ROUND MOUNTAIN GIRLS
THE REGIME
ELECTRIC LEMONADE    
PALM VALLEY
BYRON BUSKING COMPETITION

Catch up on the best of Triple M Rock here:

 



 

21 hours ago

Bluesfest
Music News
Midnight Oil
