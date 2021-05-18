Midnight Oil And Paul Kelly To Headline The Rescheduled Bluesfest 2021

Today Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM has officially announced the return of BluesFest 2021, after having to cancel the Easter event, for a second year in a row.

The legendary Australian music festival will return this October with almost all of the artists due to play at Easter to return with the addition of Midnight Oil, who are joining the all-Aussie line up to headline opening night Friday 1st October.

Paul Kelly will then co-headline Saturday 2nd October, alongside Tash Sultana. And rounding off a sensational weekend's music, Jimmy Barnes will bring down the curtain on the festival on Sunday.

Season tickets go on sale 9am Thursday 20th May via Moshtix.

3 Day and 1 Day tickets plus camping and VIP on sale soon.

In the announcement the festival said: "We have shown a determination to overcome everything we had to face to re-schedule, knowing that as an integral part of the Australian music industry, so many were counting on us".



Bluesfest was recently named finalist in the Pollstar Awards nominations for Music Festival Of The Decade, proving the importance of this music event.

Full, magnificent ALL-AUSSIE Bluesfest 2021 October Edition line-up:

MIDNIGHT OIL

PAUL KELLY

TASH SULTANA

JIMMY BARNES

OCEAN ALLEY

ZIGGY ALBERTS

JOHN BUTLER

XAVIER RUDD

THE CAT EMPIRE

PETE MURRAY

MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW

KATE CEBERANO

KASEY CHAMBERS

THE WAIFS

THE CHURCH

JON STEVENS

IAN MOSS

THE LIVING END

THE ANGELS

ROSS WILSON and THE PEACENIKS

RUSSELL MORRIS

TROY CASSAR-DALEY

BRIGGS

TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK

HIATUS KAIYOTE

KATE MILLER-HEIDKE

WEDDINGS PARTIES ANYTHING

THE BLACK SORROWS

THE BAMBOOS

CHAIN

BACKSLIDERS

ASH GRUNWALD

MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA

VIKA & LINDA

JEFF LANG

NATHAN CAVALERI

MICK THOMAS' ROVING COMMISSION

KIM CHURCHILL

HENRY WAGONS

JK-47

GARRETT KATO

MAMA KIN SPENDER

DAMI IM

PIERCE BROTHERS

EMILY WURRAMARA

THE BUCKLEYS

FIONA BOYES & THE FORTUNE TELLERS

RAY BEADLE

PACEY, KING & DOLEY

ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

HUSSY HICKS

ROSHANI

DECLAN KELLY

DANIEL CHAMPAGNE

LITTLE GEORGIA

LAMBROS.

ROUND MOUNTAIN GIRLS

THE REGIME

ELECTRIC LEMONADE

PALM VALLEY

BYRON BUSKING COMPETITION



