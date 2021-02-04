Midnight Oil Announce Makkarata Live Collaborators Including Dan Sultan, Alice Skye and Troy Cassar-Daley

Midnight Oil will be joined by First nations vocalists Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley, Tasman Keith & Leah Flanagan will join the band for all Makarrata Live dates.

The band's mini-album The Makarrata Project topped the ARIA charts last November and next month the band will finally bring that acclaimed new music – plus a slew of other iconic Midnight Oil Reconciliation songs – to Australian concert stages for five special outdoor events.



Today, Midnight Oil, Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment announced the additions to the tour for all Makarrata Live dates. Coloured Stone’s legendary frontman, Bunna Lawrie**, will also feature at the WOMADelaide performance.



In addition to appearing as part of the Oil’s set, Dan Sultan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Leah Flanagan and Alice Skye will also perform special guest slots of their own songs on select dates.

MIDNIGHT OIL

& FIRST NATIONS COLLABORATORS PRESENT

MAKARRATA LIVE

AUSTRALIA

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021



COLLABORATORS JOINING MIDNIGHT OIL FOR ALL SHOWS

Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley,

Tasman Keith & Leah Flanagan

With Bunna Lawrie also joining Midnight Oil for WOMADelaide** show

Monday 8 March

** Not promoted by Frontier Touring

ACCOMPANIED BY

Liz Stringer (backing vocalist) & Andy Bickers (saxophonist)

