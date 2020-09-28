Midnight Oil Announce New LP Featuring An All Star Line-Up

Australian rock legends Midnight Oil have announced their first long form release in almost 20 years; The Makarrata Project.

The mini album will have seven tracks, including their previously released single Gadigal Land and one song featuring posthumous vocals by Gurrumul, who passed away in 2017.

Another single called First Nation will feature Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith, while other tracks will feature Alice Skye, Leah Flanagan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kev Carmody, Sammy Butcher and Frank Yamma.

The LP will conclude with a reading of ‘The Uluru Statement From The Heart’, featuring prominent Indigenous Australians Stan Grant, Ursula Yovich, Pat Anderson and AFL trailblazer Adam Goodes.

Drummer Rob Hirst told Music Feeds:

“All of these brilliant collaborators that we worked with delivered fresh interpretations of the songs, and brought strong new ideas to the album.

“This added immensely to the final result. We were particularly moved that Gurrumul’s family and label gave us these previously unheard recordings of him singing. They’re a real highlight.”

The album is available for pre-order here.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!