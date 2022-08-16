Midnight Oil Announce Special Final Shows Of Tour

Sydney and Melbourne to be graced with Midnight Oil's FINAL Shows

Midnight Oil has revealed their last four dates of their 'Resist' tour, announcing two uniquely intimate extra shows in both Melbourne and Sydney. A portion of proceeds from each of these new gigs will be donated to environmental and Indigenous causes.

“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that. They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.” - Peter Garrett, Midnight Oil Frontman

General public tickets will go on sale 10am local time on Monday 22 August here

Melbourne will finally experience Midnight Oil playing their classic album 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 in its entirety at the Palais Theatre on Monday September 12 under the banner “One For The Planet”. The band had originally announced this special idea for a benefit show back in March, but Covid got in the way so, like their other cancelled gigs, they are now making good on that earlier promise.

Two nights later, on Wednesday September 14, the Oils will play a final show at the Palais under the banner “One For The Road”. This extra Melbourne date will see the band performing the entire show with no support and delivering an extended set that will include classics from every Midnight Oil album and EP across their storied career.

“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career. Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.” - Jim Moginie, Midnight Oil

Sydney will experience these same two special shows a few weeks later, as “RESIST: The Final Tour” ends with a bang back in the band’s hometown. “One For The Planet” (featuring “10-1” in its entirety) will be staged at the Luna Park Big Top on Wednesday September 28.

Then “One For The Road” (an extended concert including classics from every album and EP) will celebrate the end of Midnight Oil’s touring career on the Labour Day public holiday – Monday October 3 – at the famous Hordern Pavilion where the band staged some of their most memorable Sydney gigs back in the day.

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do. 'One For The Planet' and 'One For The Road' are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”. - Rob Hirst, Midnight Oil

