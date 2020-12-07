Midnight Oil Announce Unique Concert Experience

The Triple M Network is proud to present Midnight Oil and First Nations collaborators in ‘Makarrata Live’ - a unique concert event featuring music from their #1 mini album ‘The Makarrata Project’ plus classic songs of reconciliation from the Oils.

The special themed show with indigenous collaborators to help elevate the Uluru statement from the heart and remember Bones Hillman.



Makarrata Live is happening early 2021 with Midnight Oil and an incredible line up of First Nations collaborators for a unique concert event featuring music from their #1 mini album The Makarrata Project, plus iconic Midnight Oil songs of Reconciliation from throughout their career.



These gigs will seek to elevate The Uluru Statement From The Heart which calls for a Makarrata – or “truth telling” – to account for the theft of lands and displacement of First Nations people. The shows will take place in strict accordance with each state’s Covid19 protocols. Due to the huge logistical challenges involved, these events will only be staged at one venue in SA, QLD, NSW, VIC & ACT making them each a unique live experience. The band is aware that many fans will be disappointed that the tour is visiting such a limited number of locations but Midnight Oil will tour in their own right later in 2021 by which time large indoor shows can hopefully be staged safely and without compromise throughout Australia and New Zealand at least.

Makarrata Live will be previewed at Sirromet Wines (near Brisbane) on Sunday 28 February, before its official world premiere on Monday 8 March at WOMADelaide in South Australia (at which the band will also perform a one-off headline performance on Saturday 6 March). The Makarrata Live dates will then follow on at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday 13 March and Canberra’s Stage 88 on Wednesday 17 March before a grand finale at Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate on Saturday 20 March. For full tour and ticketing info see below.

“We’re relieved and excited at the thought of finally playing music to live audiences again”, said Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett. “Lots of the songs which have struck the deepest chords with our audiences over the years, like Beds Are Burning, Jimmy Sharman’s Boxers, The Dead Heart and Truganini, revolve around Indigenous issues so we’re definitely inspired to be playing a set that combines older songs like those with newer songs that share similar lyrical themes.”

“Bonesy leaves giant shoes to fill but we’ll need to find a new bass player for this tour”, said drummer Rob Hirst. “On this issue Bones was clear: ‘the show must go on!’, he said, ‘as soon as it’s safe to play gigs again’. We’re hoping that these Makarrata Live shows will increase awareness of The Uluru Statement From The Heart and further the reconciliation between First Nations and non-Indigenous Australians, we’ll also be dedicating the tour to Bones.”



MIDNIGHT OIL & FIRST NATIONS COLLABORATORS PRESENTS

MAKARRATA LIVE

FEBRUARY/MARCH 2021

MIDNIGHT OIL PRE-SALE

via midnightoil.com

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 14 December (11am local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 14 December (12noon local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

adayonthegreen MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via adayonthegreen.com.au

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 14 December (12noon local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

WOMADELAIDE PRE-SALE * via womadelaide.com.au

From: Wednesday 9 December (9am ACDT) - Friday 11 December (8.59am ACDT)

General Public on Sale: Friday December 11 (9am ACDT)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 16 December (2pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Sunday 28 February 2021

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On-sale: Wednesday 16 December (2pm local time)

Saturday 6 March 2021

Womadelaide, Adelaide, SA *

Midnight Oil headline performance

womadelaide.com.au

Monday 8 March 2021

Womadelaide, Adelaide, SA *

Makarrata Live performance

womadelaide.com.au



Saturday 13 March 2021

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On-sale: Wednesday 16 December (2pm local time)

Wednesday 17 March 2021

Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Licensed All Ages

On-sale: Wednesday 16 December (2pm local time)

Saturday 20 March 2021

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On-sale: Wednesday 16 December (2pm local time)

Get your copy of The Makarrata Project: midnightoil.com





