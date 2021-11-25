Midnight Oil Announces FINAL Tour 'Resist'

'Resist' will be Midnight Oil’s 15th studio release since the band exploded out of the post-punk scene back in 1978

In 2017 Midnight Oil returned from a long hiatus with a sweat drenched pub gig at the legendary Sydney venue, Selinas. In the middle of that special set, frontman Peter Garrett borrowed some famous lines, exhorting “rage, rage, against the dying of the light”. And that’s exactly what they’ve done ever since. They sold out 77 shows in 16 countries on their epic “Great Circle” tour. They toured Europe again, did a memorable gig in the outback, then returned to the studio for the first time in over 18 years and recorded 20 new songs. The first batch of that material, The Makarrata Project, debuted at #1 on the same weekend that longtime bass player Bones Hillman sadly died. Despite that profound blow, and a global pandemic, the band and their First Nations Collaborators still mounted their acclaimed “Makarrata Live” shows early this year – championing the Uluru Statement and highlighting ongoing injustices suffered by First Nations people.



Today Midnight Oil announced that this chapter of their career will come to a memorable close next year with the release of the other 12 new songs they recorded with Bones and a series of big gigs. Both are aptly titled Resist.

The band also announced that this will be their final concert tour while making it clear that this does not mean the end of the Oils. Each of the members will continue their own projects over the years ahead. They remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe but this will be their last tour.

Meanwhile Resist will be a fitting, forward looking, statement for a band whose clarion call has always been “it’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees”. The tour will see them performing classic Midnight Oil songs from across their repertoire while also showcasing some urgent new works. As the title makes abundantly clear, Resist engages with the issues of today and tomorrow – like the lead single “Rising Seas” which tackles the climate crisis in typically uncompromising fashion.

The album pre-order and Australasian tickets will go on-sale from Tuesday, November 30. Dates, venues and all other info is detailed below. A handful of international concerts are also being considered (subject to Covid restrictions).

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE | adayonthegreen MEMBERS PRE-SALE

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE Begins: Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW | Wednesday 23 February 2022

Frontier Members Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

Heifer Station, Orange, NSW | Saturday 26 February 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong | Wednesday 2 March 2022Frontier Members Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC | Saturday 5 March 2022 Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC | Wednesday 9 March 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (1pm local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (2pm local)

All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC | Saturday 12 March 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA | Saturday 26 March 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12noon local)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA | Wednesday 30 March 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT | Saturday 2 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

Convention Centre Arena, Cairns, QLD | Wednesday 6 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, QLD | Saturday 9 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD | Wednesday 13 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

Stage 88, Canberra, ACT | Tuesday 19 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (1pm local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (2pm local)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW | Thursday 21 April 2022

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 November (11am local)

General public on-sale: Wednesday 1 December (12pm local)

