Midnight Oil Added To Mundi Mundi Bash 2022!

Midnight Oil will be joining the August Mundi Mundi Bash line-up - the biggest ever live music event to be staged in outback NSW.

Oz rock royalty Midnight Oil have been announced as Friday night headliners for the August Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, rounding out an all star bill. The Oils will join fellow festival headliners Jimmy Barnes and Missy Higgins, and a slew of fellow all-time Australian music greats for Outback NSW’s biggest ever live music event.

The iconic band will take the stage on the striking red terrain of the Mundi Mundi Plains – a spectacular outback landscape synonymous with the band and their many seminal rock anthems including Beds Are Burning, Power And The Passion, The Dead Heart and more.

The three-day festival (18-20 August 2022) will follow Midnight Oil’s final North American and European Tour in June/July. It will be one of the last chances for Australian fans to see the legendary rock outfit on home soil, and the only chance to see them on the red dirt of the Australian outback

For fans old and new, this unique outback concert is sure to be a celebration of Midnight Oil’s indelible contributions to Australian culture, politics, environment, history and music – a legacy that spans five decades, 13 albums, 47 singles, 20 million album sales and countless accolades.

Looking ahead to their Mundi Mundi Bash performance, Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist Jim Moginie said:

"Very much looking forward to revisiting the Mundi Mundi plains, where the ‘Beds are Burning‘ clip was shot, for this 12 volt Woodstock on the edge of Mad Max’s wasteland, and playing for a special gathering of pilgrims listening to new music, and the soundtracks of their youth under an endless Australian night sky”. - Jim Moginie, Midnight Oil guitar/keyboard

Midnight Oil join an already stellar roster of Australian rock, blues and country music greats for the August Mundi Mundi Bash. Jimmy Barnes and Missy Higgins will co-headline the all-ages dog-friendly camping festival, along with Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Russell Morris, The Wolfe Brothers, Sarah McLeod, Busby Marou, The Rolling Stones Review Starring: Adalita, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers, Bjorn Again, Mick Thomas (Wedding Parties Anything), Ash Grunwald, Pierce Brothers, Eurogliders, Mel Dyer, The Buckleys, Kyle Lionhart, Bachelor Girl and more.

