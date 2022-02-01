Midnight Oil Rock Hobart

Australian rockers Midnight Oil kicked off their 2022 with four shows in Tassie for MONA FOMA ahead of their 'Resist, The Final Tour' starting this month.

Triple M's Vicki headed along to Monday night's show at Mona Lawns, nipaluna/Hobart.

Speaking with Phil on Triple M Breakfast, Vicki described the show as "spectacular, however at the same time it was kind of low key, and intimate and quite special."

"It was a great show. The Boys are energetic, yet reflective; there's intensity there."

She says Midnight Oil fans are like no other; a special kind of person who give their all.

Photo: Carly O'Brien via Facebook

Fan Carly O'Brien spoke with Triple M and described the band as iconic. "They were amazing! Everyone was enjoying having live music back again and what a great night and location for it!"

Other fans who couldn't make it said the show could be heard clear as day from across Hobart's northern suburbs.

Photo: Carly O'Brien via Facebook

Midnight Oil's new album 'Resist' is out February 18. Tickets on sale now for their 'Resist, The Final Tour' playing across mainland Australia from February to April.

