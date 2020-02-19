Midnight Oil To Headline Huge Splendour In The Grass 20th Birthday Celebration

Everyone's favourite winter festival Splendour In The Grass has announced their 2020 lineup this year and we're booking in our annual leave now.

The 20th celebration of the popular Byron Bay music festival will see Midnight Oil head a huge lineup including New York rockers The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and local legends Grinspoon, DMA's, Violent Soho, Julia Stone, our favourites The Chats and heaps more.

Listen to the announcement:

It's been a big week for the Oils, just days ago they announced they're coming back this year with new music.

Full line up and ticket info:splendourinthegrass.com


Cassie Walker

