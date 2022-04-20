Midweek Rub Clash Over Umpire Dissent Crackdown

The umpire dissent crackdown over the weekend has been the talk of the town in footy circles this week.

The Midweek Rub boys fired up on this week's episode.

Joey Montagna & Daisy Thomas went into bat for the players saying it's impossible to not react in any way to a decision.

Wayne Carey liked how Brad Scott declared what the new rules are and was of the opinion that players need adapt.

"I think it's very, very hard and unreasonable and unfair on players in the heat of the moment in an emotional sport to not react," Joey said.

