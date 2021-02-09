Mike Kerr From Royal Blood On Smashing The Limits Of Being A Two Piece, What To Expect From Their Third Album And The Freedom Of Making An Album In Lockdown

We caught up with one half of UK rock band Royal Blood, frontman Mike this week ahead of the release of their third studio album, Typhoons.

An album made in lockdown, Mike assures us it's for new and old fans saying; "It's a mix between where we've come from and where we are now" with the sounds.

Although not playing live has been a massive shock to the system for him, it's been a great time to fully focus on the new release, and fall in love with Typhoons.

Listen to the full interview:





Pre-order your copy of Typhoons by Royal Blood here