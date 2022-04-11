Mildura Community Mourning Over Loss Of Young Police Officer

The community is mourning over the loss of a young police officer following a fatal collision at Red Cliffs on Friday evening.

Senior Constable Bria Joyce was killed when her unmarked police car collided with a ute on Kulkyne Road in Mildura on Friday night at around 10PM.

The 23-year-old driver of the ute was also killed during the collision.

Senior Constable Thomas Kinnane who was riding in the car with Senior Constable Bria, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Senior Constable Kinnane suffered leg injuries and serious internal injuries.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said attending the scene of a fatal crash involving colleagues is “especially difficult”.

“Attending a fatal collision is a difficult thing for any police officer to do, but when you’re actually attending the scene of a colleague in a close-knit tight community, that makes it especially difficult,” he said.

According to investigators, the ute was driving in the opposite direction when it drifted onto the other side of the road, colliding head-on with the police car.

Another vehicle which was driving behind the police car also crashed into the back of the police vehicle, injuring two adults and three children.

A third car was also involved in the collision, carrying one child and one driver who were both hospitalised with minor injuries.

