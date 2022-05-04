Milestone For Hobart Airport As Traffic Overpass Opens

The Hobart Airport Interchange overpass has opened to traffic, as part of the State Government's South East Traffic Solution.

According to the Rockliff government, the infrastructure will significantly contribute to reducing traffic congestion through Sorell and Hobart.

In conjunction with the Federal Government, the Tasmanian Liberal office have delivered an efficient roadway to help meet rising demands.

State senator Jonno Duniam said it was a welcoming announcement to cut the rope on a $46 million airport interchange.

"From today, through traffic on the Tasman Highway will be able to travel through the Hobart Airport Interchange without interruption," Senator Duniam said.

"This delivery milestone is proof that the strong partnership between the Federal and Tasmanian governments under the Liberals is working to deliver better infrastructure for Tasmania.

"Infrastructure investment is central to the Liberals’ economic plan and these investments are only possible because of our strong record of economic management."

Tasmanian Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Michael Ferguson echoed the sentiment, flagging the planned project works ahead.

"The interchange provides uninterrupted flow for four lanes of traffic heading between Hobart and Sorell, replacing a previous roundabout, which was nearing capacity due to increases in freight traffic and commuters from fast-growing residential areas around Sorell and Hobart’s Southern Beaches areas," Ferguson said.

"The South East Traffic Solution comprises six key projects that will create a four-lane highway between Sorell and Hobart’s CBD."

