Miley Cyrus Has Covered A Jet Song And It's Peak Aussie

Ahead of her trip to Australia, the one and only Miley Cyrus has covered 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' by Aussie band Jet.

It's an unusual choice for the pop star but with Cyrus headed Down Under for a bushfire relief concert, it makes sense for her to incorporate some Australian songs.

While this may be a sneak peek for Cyrus' Aussie show, it could also be a taste of what's to come with her next album with rumours she's going to be putting out a full ROCK album.

