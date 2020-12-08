Miley Cyrus Has The #1 Rock Album In America

Yes, you read right, Miley Cyrus has topped the US Rock Album charts with her brand new album Plastic Hearts.

The once upon a time country pop star has reinvented herself and sound with this new album that includes rock royalty special guests Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

Leading up to the release of this newie, Miley has showed her rock roots covering everyone from Blondie, Pearl Jam, JET, The Cranberries and most recently Hole, all getting the tick of approval from the artists themselves.

She's also given her Dad, Billy Ray Cyrus' mullet a run for his money with her new look, bleached blonde rock mullet.

Get more info on Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus here

