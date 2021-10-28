Military And Army Exercises For 2 Days To Start In Mackay Next Week!

Exercise Mackay Ready 5-7 November will bring together a wide variety of Australian Defence Force units to jointly train with the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, State Emergency Service and Mackay Regional Council in a natural disaster response scenario. Residents of Mackay can expect to see a high level of military activity leading up to, during and following Exercise Mackay Ready 5-7 November. ADF personnel and vehicles including ARMY helicopters will train with regional emergency services in a realistic search and rescue scenario.

