Military Grade Mortar, Guns And Drugs Found In Nerang Storage Shed

Two men have now been charged following an attempted car jacking at Arundel last week.

They were accused of threatening a driver at gunpoint, while he was sitting in the vehicle outside a Kendor Street home around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 30.

The man managed to slam the car into reverse and take off before the men could get in though.

Police arrested a 32-year-old and a 22-year-old yesterday morning, after pulling a stolen Porsche over at Southport.

This vehicle was stolen during at break-in at Labrador on May 25.

A 32-year old man from Beenleigh was due in court on Wednesday charged with attempted armed robbery, stealing and receiving tainted property, while a 22-year-old man from Carrara has also been charged with attempted armed robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on June 25.

Further investigations also led officers to search a storage shed on Lawrence Dr in Nerang where they allegedly found an assortment of illegal drugs including GBH, ice, a white powder suspected of being cocaine and cannabis.

They also allegedly uncovered three firearms, a large quantity of ammo and a military grade mortar.

Investigations continue into the discovery.