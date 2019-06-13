Some Milk Sold On The Border Being Recalled Due To Potential Contamination

LAVINGTON & ALBURY COLES, WOOLWORTHS & IGA 1L MILK RECALL



Lactalis Australia has recalled eight fresh milk products due to potential contamination with a cleaning solution used for cleaning milk plant equipment.



The recall includes three Coles Brand 1 litre fresh milk products (Full Fat, Skim and Lite) sold at Coles Supermarkets in Victoria, as well as Coles supermarkets in Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury in New South Wales and via Coles Online servicing these areas.



The full list of products, and more information about the recall can be found here:

http://www.foodstandards.gov.au/industry/foodrecalls/recalls/Pages/Lactalis-Australia-Milks-.aspx



Customers should not consume this product and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Please return the product or proof of purchase to any Coles supermarket for a full refund. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.