Millennials Biggest Movers To Regional Victoria According To New Report

New figures show the number of people moving from cities to the regions fell by 16.5 per cent during June to August this year.

The Regional Movers Index, created by the Regional Australia Institute and the Commonwealth Bank, showed millennials continue to make up the biggest proportion of people moving to regional areas from capital cities.

Net migration to regions in the quarter was 30.2 per cent higher than two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – showing people are still choosing to visit the regions despite lockdowns over and borders reopened.

However, net migration to smaller towns and cities declined 35 per cent since the previous quarter.

People aged between 24 and 40 years old were those most making the move to the regions, the report found.

Moorabool was one of the top five Local Government Areas to see a growth in migration while Greater Geelong was also a hotspot for movers, with 4 per cent of capital city residents making the move south in the quarter.

Commonwealth Bank regional and agribusiness Executive General Manager Paul Fowler said agriculture and manufacturing were among the beneficiaries of the latest migration trends.

“Regional economies are booming, many businesses are investing and innovating to strengthen their capabilities and grow, and this is creating new employment options for jobseekers in many regional towns and cities across the country."

“This is particularly in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing where there continues to be strong production and revenue growth.”

RAI's Chief Economist Kim Houghton said it was interesting to see younger generations make the move, while older generations generally “stayed put”.

"There could be some long-running social and maybe political implications," Dr Houghton said.

"[But] we really do need to think, as a nation, about how we plan for a regional population settlement pattern."

The Regional Movers Index tracks movements between Australia’s regions and capital cities, using Commonwealth Bank data from relocations amongst its 10 million customers.

