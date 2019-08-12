Millions Delivered In Regional Civil Ops Works!

Rockhampton Regional Council reported last week that $43 million in Civil Operations Works were delivered in the 2018/19 financial year. That's a lot of money!

The initial budget for the 2018/19 financial year was $28 million but due to unforeseen circumstances had to add additional projects.

Most of the additional work included repairing damage caused by Cyclone Debbie - including Pilbeam Drive remediation, restoring roads, the Quay street reconstruction and the first stage of reconstruction work on Alexandra Street. So much work!

Several stormwater upgrades commenced, including the Webber Park and Wackford Street projects to help mitigate the effect of future floods.

Chair of Council’s Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said that although this year's workload was huge, the contractors did a great job.