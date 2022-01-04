Millions Of Aussies Become Eligible For Booster Jabs

Millions of Aussies are now eligible for the Covid booster shot after the Government announced changes to timeframe.

Aussies across the country will be lining up for their boosters after the wait between the last jab and the booster shot was shortened significantly.

The wait time between the second and third dose has now been cut down to four months which makes millions of people across the country eligible.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The new changes which come into effect today, will allow over 7.5 million people to get the third shot.

Wait times are expected to be shortened once again by January 31st to a three month wait rather than four as health officials work to protect Australian’s from the highly contagious Omicron strain.

This means that by January 31st, around 13 million people will be eligible to get the third jab.

According to health experts, the booster shot can further protect against severe diseases and can lower your risk of dying from the virus.

Despite millions becoming eligible for the shot, Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that there will be plenty of booster shots available.

“There is enough vaccine for every Australian to have their booster already in the country and all orders are being met,” he said.

To be eligible for the booster, you must have had your second shot within the required timeframe and must be over the age of 18.

Those eligible are able to choose between Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots regardless of your previous vaccination type.

The vaccinations will be free of charge and available at vaccination hubs nationwide as well as private clinics and pharmacies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.