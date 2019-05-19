Milne Bay Aquatic Centre Will Close for Maintenance

An extensive winter maintenance program will close Toowoomba’s entire Milne Bay Aquatic Centre for a 10-day period starting from late June 2019.

Toowoomba Regional Council Community Development and Facilities portfolio leader Cr Geoff McDonald said closing the facility was the most efficient way to complete the upgrades.

“Council schedules required maintenance and upgrades for the coldest months to ensure we limit the inconvenience to patrons,” Cr McDonald said.

“This year the centre will close from 6.30pm on Friday, June 28 before a scheduled re-opening at 5.30am on Monday, July 8.

“Council is replacing and upgrading the indoor centre’s flooring in and around the toddler’s pool, program pool and beach entry.”

You can read more about the closure of the centre here.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!