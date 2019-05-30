The 2019 Mind Games

Some of the biggest names in Hobart are throwing their hat in the ring to raise the red flag on mental illness in the work place.

The Mind Games 2019 will see 50 teams of 5 from businesses, corporations and councils all over Hobart competing in challenges of the mind throughout the Hobart CBD. Teams must complete each challenge before moving on to the next, so working as a team is a must!

The Mind Games is not only a race of wits but also a race for research! Funds will be raised to research mental health in the workplace, how we can identify it and how we can manage our mates getting back into the workplace.

Click here for more information on how to donate or get involved.

Check out Cripps CEO, Paul Gadomski throwing down a challenge to Veolia. Things are getting competitive already!

#TheMindGames2019