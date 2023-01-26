Mindful Drinking: The Success Of Heaps Normal

Australia’s beer culture is almost embedded in Aussies from childhood, whether one of your parents is asking you to grab them a beer from the fridge or pass their stubby holder, having a cold one in hand is a standard practice.

But over the last couple of years the rise of non-alcoholic or low alcohol drinks have boomed, with companies like Heaps Normal leading the way.

Andy Miller, co-founder and CEO of Heaps Normal, says Australians are now adopting a "mindful drinking" attitude, with studies showing more younger people are choosing to drink less alcohol.

His company only began in 2020 - and now has now catapulted into a $57.5 million business.

Miller said it's an exciting time for Australians as our mindset continues to change and we're finding ways to enjoy ourselves without consuming large percentages of alcohol.

"It's gonna be a really exciting journey and a really exciting change, and a positive change to the way that Australians relate alcohol and drinking occasions," he said.

"There's a lot further for the category to grow... we're really excited about the next five to 10 years for the category in particular because I think in that period it's going to undergo dramatic change."

