Join Mandy & Rob Palmer For Mingara's Christmas Under The Stars!

The popular Mingara Under The Stars returns for 2019, it's a night full of carols, entertainment and fireworks, with Triple M's very own Mandy & Rob Palmer taking the stage to host the night. Featuring special performances from winner of 'The Voice' Diana Rouvas, family favourites Sesame Street, Taj Farrant, Nathan Foley, Nikki Webster Dance, Gina Jeffrey's Christmas Stars, JB Dance, Erica Davis and of course the man in red will be stopping by, Santa and Mrs Claus!

Tickets will be available to purchase from Monday December 2nd, from any Greater Bank branch across the Central Coast or from the Mingara Recreation Club Welcome Desk. There will be tickets available for purchase at the gate but they will be limited! Adults only $5, children 12 and under are free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

There will also be food, drinks and an ATM available on the night.

For more information click here.

What: Mingara Christmas Under The Stars

When: 22nd December - 3:30pm-9:30pm

Where: Mingara Recreation Club

