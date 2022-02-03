Mining Magnate ‘Twiggy’ Forrest Files Lawsuit Against Facebook

Mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest has launched criminal proceedings against social media giant Facebook, alleging it breached Australia's anti-money laundering laws by failing to prevent the platform from being used to scam Australians.

Lodged in the Western Australia Magistrates Court, the country’s richest man alleges that Facebook repeatedly failed to stop click-bait advertising scams using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes, dating back to March 2019.

Mr Forrest claims that Facebook which has recently re-branded to "Meta" was not only "criminally reckless", but also "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime".

In a statement, the iron ore magnate said he was launching the "world-first" action on behalf of "everyday Australians" to protect their savings from con-artists.

"This action is being taken on behalf of those everyday Australians – Mums and Dads, Grans and Grandads – who work all their lives to gather their savings and to ensure those savings aren't swindled away by scammers," Forrest said in a statement.

“Social media is part of our lives, but it’s in the public interest for more to be done to ensure fraud on social media platforms is eliminated or significantly reduced"

"I’m committed to ensuring that social media operators don’t allow their sites to be used by criminal syndicates," he purported.

An initial hearing into the case will be held in WA on March 28.

