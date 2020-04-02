Minister For Employment Michaelia Cash Explains New Government Website Jobs Hub

Federal Minister for Employment Michaelia Cash explained the government's new employment initative, Jobs Hub, to the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“What it’s going to do, as a potential employee, it is going to help you find advertised vacancies,” Cash said.

“Plenty of employers out there, we know, have been adversely affected Covid-19, they’re reducing their workforces.

“But what we also know is there are some areas of the economy which actually have an increased demand for workers, and in fact, the employers and the companies are actively recruiting.

“So what I’ve had my department do is literally pull together, from around 3000 job board websites across Australia, who those employers are, the big employers with the multiple job opportunities across Australia.

“But at the same time, just say you’re sitting like I am today. I’m sitting in Perth. I’d like to go out and get a job.

“I click on Perth, and it will tell me exactly what jobs have been advertised in the past week, I can then actually click on and go to that particular job and make an application.

“So it is as simple as possible. There are jobs out there and we want people — if you are looking for work — to be able to make that connection and get a job as easily as possible.”

Click here to get access to Jobs Hub.

