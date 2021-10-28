Minister Sterling Hinchliffe Is Urging Whitsundays Residents To Be Vaccinated Before The Delta Variant Arrives

Minister Sterling Hinchliffe is urging Whitsundays residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible as the Vaxathon comes to an end this weekend. "We’ve set up a free pop up vaccination hub today (Friday) in the Whitsundays at the carpark of the Transit Terminal at the Port of Airlie, Shute Harbour Drive from 8:00am until 4pm"

It’s free and designed to encourage Whitsundays residents to get vaccinated before tourist start arriving on holidays from interstate by December 17. The Whitsundays has one of the worst rates of double-dose vaccination of all Queensland holiday destinations.