Minor Public Allocation As Flemington Prepares For Cup Day Crowds

The return of crowds for the Melbourne Cup will be scarce for the average punter, with only 500 tickets available for public access.

Crowds are capped at 10,000 for Cup day, Stakes Day and Oaks Day, forcing Flemington racecourse to squeeze spectators returning for the Spring Carnival.

Out of the available seating, 500 general admission tickets will be dominated by Victorian Racing Club members.

Overall, VRC members will receive 7,000 tickets, making up more than 70% of the allocated capacity.

The remaining hot tickets will go toward horse owners, corporate partners and sponsors.

Without a ballot system in operation, cup-goers will aim to try their luck via Ticketek's sale.

VRC chairman Neil Wilson said Flemington organisers are grateful to have crowds back in any shape.

“The VRC is incredibly proud that this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival is playing a role to revive major events in Victoria,” he said.

“Over 4,000 jobs have been generated at Flemington alone by the staging of this year’s event, supporting the events, hospitality and retail industries that have been so greatly impacted over the past 18 months.’’

Fans will need to show proof of vaccination status, with tickets going on sale to the general public on October 29 and to VRC members on October 26.

