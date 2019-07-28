Miranda Lambert Achieves Career Best Opening Week With New Single

Miranda Lambert had the honour of the most added single at country radio in the US last week.

On the heels of the premiere of her first taste of new solo music in nearly three years, Lambert achieves her career best opening week.

“‘All Comes Out in the Wash’ arrives as Lambert’s most exciting single in years, a return to the type of playful wordplay and lowdown country humor of her earlier work…” Rolling Stone



“…the infectious, tongue-in-cheek tune is a welcome return for the singer-songwriter.” Billboard



“…a cute-as-hell country bop that reminds us that “hard times do eventually pass,” as she put it in a press release…” NPR

“It All Comes Out In The Wash,” co-written by Lambert and The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose), and an additional track, “Locomotive” (Lambert, Ashley Monroe and K.S. Rhoads), are both available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

The two new songs were produced by Jay Joyce.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!