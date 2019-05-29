Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves to Receive ACM Honours Awards

Returning for the 13th year the Academy of Country Music will honour country artists whose contribution to the genre shines above all, by show-casing special honorees during the annual ACM Honors event. The honors will celebrate special and off-camera winners from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The list of those being honored in 2019 include:

Brooks & Dunn

Miranda Lambert

Martina McBride

Kacey Musgraves

Shane McAnally

Brooks & Dunn and Martina McBride will receive the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award, which is presented to an artist, duo, group or industry leader who has advanced the popularity of the genre through multiple facets including songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, and much more.

Past recipients include Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Alan Jackson, 2018 recipient.

Miranda Lambert will receive the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award for her outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year. Miranda made country music history by becoming the most awarded artist in ACM history after her song “Tin Man” won Song of the Year and she was name Female Vocalist during the 2018 ACM Awards.

Former honorees include Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, George Strait and more.

The ACM Jim Reeves International Award will be handed to Kacey Musgraves for her contributions to bringing country music to a worldwide audience. Musgraves has toured all across the globe, making stops in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The 13th Annual ACM Honors will take place Wednesday, August 21 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

2019 ACM Honors Recipients:

ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award: Brooks & Dunn, Martina McBride

ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award: Gayle Holcomb

ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award: Miranda Lambert

ACM Jim Reeves International Award: Kacey Musgraves

ACM Poet’s Award: Rodney Crowell, Ky Fleming, Billy Jo Shaver

Tex Ritter Film Award: A Star Is Born

ACM Songwriter of the Year Award: Shane McAnally

Congrats to all recipients.