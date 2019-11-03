Miranda Lambert Announces Australian Tour

Multiple Grammy-winner, MIRANDA LAMBERT, today reveals details of her anticipated debut Sydney and Melbourne concerts in March 2020.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned more than seventy-four prestigious awards and honours across her nearly twenty-year career, including thirty-four US Academy of Country Music Awards (nine of which were awarded for ACM Female Vocalist of the Year), thirteen Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, two Grammy Awards, Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), and many more.

The US star will deliver her Wildcard Tour to all ages crowds at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday 24 March and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 26 March, following up her CMC Rocks QLD headlining appearance the weekend prior.

Known for her dynamic on-stage energy and infectious charisma, Lambert has an ability to connect to her audience like few others.



Our very own Lee Kernaghan caught up with Miranda to talk about the influence her family has on her, catch up:

Returning to Australia by popular demand are US duo BROTHERS OSBORNE, who have continued an upward trajectory since their debut visit in 2018, cementing themselves as one of the most successful country acts in the world will be joining Miranda on the tour.

MIRANDA LAMBERT – WILDCARD - ALBUM OUT NOW!

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM (LOCAL), MONDAY 11 NOVEMBER



MIRANDA LAMBERT | 2020 TOUR DATES Presented by Potts Entertainment, Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment

With Special Guests Brothers Osborne

WILLOWBANK, Friday 20 – Sunday 22 March – CMC Rocks QLD moshtix.com.au

SYDNEY, Tuesday 24 March – Qudos Bank Arena (All Ages) ticketek.com.au

MELBOURNE, Thursday 26 March – Rod Laver Arena (all Ages) ticketek.com.au



