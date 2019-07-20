Miranda Lambert Comes Roaring Back with New Single

Miranda Lambert is thundering back with her brand new single ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash.’ This is Lambert’s first taste of new solo music in nearly three years.



“When we were little, our moms would say ‘let’s not worry about a stain.’ Everyone goes through times in life that are difficult and has moments that they wish would pass,” said Lambert, “This song is a mix of scenarios that we have all either been a part of or have seen, and is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass.”

Miranda co-wrote the track alongside The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose).

Responding to deafening demand, Lambert surprised fans by also releasing ‘Locomotive,’ which she describes as a “total country punk-rock” track written alongside Ashley Monroe and K.S. Rhodes. She debuted the “scorching” (Rolling Stone) song at CMA Fest in June.



‘It All Comes Out in The Wash’ and ‘Locomotive’ are both available now – Listen here.



Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour later this year in the US, we think it’s about time she moseyed on down under – are you with us?

