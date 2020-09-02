Miranda Lambert & Luke Combs Lead 2020 CMA Award Nominations
Well done to Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs who are leading the Country Music American Awards for 2020.
Miranda is leading the pack with 7 nominations for her brand new album Wildcard and Luke Combs just behind her on 6 following the release of his second album What You See Is What You Get.
Miranda Lambert isn't new to winning awards, growing up in the country music world, she's been winning awards for years now, hear Miranda talk about what it's like growing up in the country music community:
Shout out to Keith Urban who's been nominated for Male Vocalist of the year and Entertainer of the year.
The nominees were announced at the church of Country Music, Nashville's Grand Ole Opry this week and the winners will be announced at the televised ceremony later this year.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris
“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Rob McNelley, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“Homemade,” Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
