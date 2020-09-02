Miranda Lambert & Luke Combs Lead 2020 CMA Award Nominations

Well done to Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs who are leading the Country Music American Awards for 2020.

Miranda is leading the pack with 7 nominations for her brand new album Wildcard and Luke Combs just behind her on 6 following the release of his second album What You See Is What You Get.



Miranda Lambert isn't new to winning awards, growing up in the country music world, she's been winning awards for years now, hear Miranda talk about what it's like growing up in the country music community:

Shout out to Keith Urban who's been nominated for Male Vocalist of the year and Entertainer of the year.



The nominees were announced at the church of Country Music, Nashville's Grand Ole Opry this week and the winners will be announced at the televised ceremony later this year.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen



