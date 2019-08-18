Miranda Lambert's Seventh Studio Album Has A Release Date

Miranda Lambert’s hotly anticipated seventh studio album WILDCARD will arrive November 1st through Sony Music Entertainment Australia. The album is available to pre order and pre save NOW.



“When people listen to this record, I want them to know that I see them and hear them,” said Lambert. “I feel you, because I’m just a girl from East Texas, writing about all the things that go on in my world and in the worlds of people around me. I want people to get along, you know, just be who you are, own it and move on from the moments you couldn’t live in.”





Her first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce, WILDCARD moves from fraught, taut rock & roll to gentle folk, classic Wurlitzer country and a bit of funky gospel with Lambert’s signature wit and tongue-in-cheek humour permeating throughout.



Miranda celebrated the announcement by releasing the latest peek inside the project – ‘Bluebird,’ which she co-wrote with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

The album also features the Billboard Top 25 lead single, ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash,’ as well as recently-released ‘Locomotive,’ and the ‘Mess with My Head.’

You can pre-order WILDCARD and pre-add the album to their collections HERE.



‘It All Comes Out in the Wash,’ ‘Locomotive,’ ‘Mess with My Head,’ and ‘Bluebird’ are available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers as well.

