Miranda Lambert Teases New Album

Miranda Lambert has revealed that a new album is coming later this year and we can expect it to deliver a “whole new energy’.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times ahead of this weekend's LakeShake Festival, the country star spoke about everything from women in country music to Pistol Annies to her new album, which will coincide with her fall tour.

“I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense.”

“It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that, I made a career on being a rock 'n' roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy."

For those of us lucky enough to see Miranda perform at this years’ CMA Festival earlier this month in Nashville, we got to witness whole lot of Miranda’s zest, happiness and energy. She totally rocked Nissan Stadium with the Miranda Lambert attitude that we’ve all grown to love.

New music is on the way from Miranda Lambert, and if "Locomotive" is and indication of what's to come - we can't wait.